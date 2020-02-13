8 Days a Week: Your guide to plan the week ahead

GET ‘PLAY’ TIME: Go to staradvertiser.com/calendar to see a full calendar of events. Read more

thursday-saturday

Valentine’s Weekend with Anuhea: The Hawaii-born singer/songwriter and Na Hoku Hanohano Award winner blends soul, pop, hip hop and reggae. Special guests Taz Vegas (Thursday), Lea Love (Friday) and Swells (Saturday). 6:30 and 9 p.m, Blue Note Hawaii. $25-$45. 777-4890, bluenotehawaii.com

thursday

Abe Lagrimas Quartet: Lagrimas (drums), Noel Okimoto (vibes), Dean Taba (bass) and Robert Shinoda (guitar) perform. 7:30-10 p.m., Heart Moon Bar & Bistro 2334 S. King St. $20. 892-4945, jazzhonolulu.com

friday-saturday

POW! WOW! Hawaii’s Endless Summer Jams: Night One: Break dancing, 1-on-1 battle and dance show, 7-10 p.m. Friday, Ala Moana Center Stage. Night Two: Break dancing, all categories dance/music shows and battles, 6-10 p.m., The Barn, 660 Ala Moana Blvd. 808ne.ws/­PowWowHawaii2020

friday

Valentine’s Night at the Hawaii State Art Museum: Bring a date or meet someone new at a speed dating session. With live music by Izik, blind contour drawing workshop with Janet Tran and open galleries. 6-9 p.m., Hawaii State Art Museum, 250 S. Hotel St. Free. 586-0900, hisam.hawaii.gov

Vespers on the Lanai Featuring James McCarthy: Singer, songwriter and storyteller entertains at this casual, outdoor gathering. 7-8 p.m., Christ Church Uniting, 1300 Kailua Road. 262-6911, ccukailua.org/vespers/

“Star-Crossed Lovers”: Valentine’s Day stargazing show includes a rose, candy and glass of bubbly; Krissie Kellogg discusses constellation mythology. 7 and 8:30 p.m., Hokulani Imaginarium, Windward Community College. $20. 235-7421, 808ne.ws/StarCrossed2020

Kevin Coleman and The Flat Five with Rea Fox: Valentine’s Day dance edition. 7:30-10 p.m., Medici’s Jazz Club, 2754 Woodlawn Drive. $10-$45. 351-0901, 808ne.ws/KevinColemanFox2020

Valentine’s Day Celebration: DJ Kimberly Rockstarr plays blues, R&B, soul, funk and hip hop. 8 p.m., Heart Moon Bar & Bistro 2334 S. King St. $20. 892-4945, jazzhonolulu.com

Jay.Keyz Project — A Soulful Valentine’s Day: Group performs R&B and soul music. 9 p.m., Surfer, The Bar at Turtle Bay Resort. $10. 21+. turtlebayresort.com

saturday-monday

Great Aloha Expo/Run: Expo will have fitness activities and demos, fitness and food vendors, Oahu Open Weightlifting Championships, children’s activities. 9 a.m.-7 p.m. Saturday; 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Sunday, Blaisdell Exhibition Hall. $3-$6. More than 22,000 runners are expected for Monday’s Great Aloha Run, 8.15 miles along Nimitz Highway from Nuuanu Avenue; continues along Nimitz to Kamehameha Highway and Aloha Stadium. Run begins at 7 a.m.; lane closures start at 3 a.m. through noon. greataloharun.com

saturday

Music In the American Wild: The American Wild Ensemble performs work by University of Hawaii-Manoa music department faculty members Takuma Itoh, Michael-Thomas Foumai and Byron Yasui, and Hawaii-born composer Tonia Ko. 3:30-5:30 p.m., Lyon Arboretum, 3860 Manoa Road. $25. 988-0456, 808ne.ws/MusicAmericanLyon2020

Kailua Night Market Valentine’s Day Weekend: Live music, food, vendors, artists and craftsmen. 5-9 p.m., Kailua Night Market, 340 Uluniu St. kailuanightmarket.com

POW! WOW! Hawaii — Honolulu Night Market: Celebrate the completion of street-art murals throughout Kakaako at a block party with entertainment by Maile, DJ Statik, Terminology, Johnny Suite and Fia, food trucks and vendors. 6-10 p.m., Keawe Street and Auahi to Cooke streets. saltatkakaako.com

Third-Saturday Showcase at the Dragon Upstairs: Ian Shippen hosts a comedy showcase featuring Erika Swartzkopf, Anthony Nigrelli, Joel Kop, Andrew Joyce, Riley Shea Glenn, Blue James and Annalissa Conception. 7:30-9:30 p.m., The Dragon Upstairs, 1038 Nuuanu Ave. $10. 21+. 542-8345.

Music From Around the World: Concert by the Ebb & Flow Ensemble includes premiere performances, with violinist Ignace Jang, cellist Sung Chan Chang and pianist Robert Pollack. 7:30-9:30 p.m., Lutheran Church of Honolulu, 1730 Punahou St. Free; donations accepted. 808-876-1854, ebbandflowarts2103@gmail.com, ebbandflowarts.org

“Lancey Poo: The Musical!”: An improvised musical based on a live interview with local personality Lance Rae aka “Lancey Poo,” presented by Improv Hawaii. 7:30-9 p.m., Entrepreneur’s Sandbox 643 Ilalo St. $10. 18+. improvhi.com

Borgeous: Internationally known, L.A.-based DJ. 9 p.m., The Republik. $30. 18+. jointherepublik.com

Acid Wash “Two of Hearts 80’s Valentine’s Dance”: Jam to music by artists including Madonna, Prince, Joan Jett, Frankie Goes to Hollywood, David Bowie, Eurythmics, Wham, Depeche Mode, Soft Cell and Duran Duran, and compete in an ’80s costume contest. 9 p.m., NextDoor, 43 North Hotel St. $15. 21+. 200-4470, eventbrite.com

sunday

POW! WOW! Finale Pool Party and Brunch: Dine and dive in with POW! WOW! Hawaii artists. 11 a.m.-3 p.m., Alohilani Resort Waikiki Beach. alohilaniresort.com/event/pow-wow-hawaii

Silk & Bamboo — A Concert of Japanese Music: Satomi Fukami plays the koto and shamisen, and Christopher Yohmei Blasdel performs on the shakuhachi. Special guests also will entertain. 4-6 p.m., Orvis Auditorium, University of Hawaii, 2411 Dole St. $10-$20. 956-7756, eventbrite.com

Josh Tatofi: Honolulu-born artist won 2017 Na Hoku Hanohano Awards for Male Vocalist of the Year and Island Music Album of the Year for “Pua Kiele.” 6:30 and 9 p.m, Blue Note Hawaii. $25-$45. 777-4890, bluenotehawaii.com

monday

Jason Gay: jazz saxophonist cuts a groove. 7:30-10 p.m., Heart Moon Bar & Bistro 2334 S. King St. $5. 892-4945, jazzhonolulu.com

wednesday

Dirty Cello: Led by cellist/singer Rebecca Roudman, the group plays blues, bluegrass and rock. 6:30 and 9 p.m, Blue Note Hawaii. $25-$45. 777-4890, bluenotehawaii.com

Mike Love & The Full Circle: Reggae, rock, pop and more. 9:30 p.m., Hawaiian Brian’s Social Club. $10. 946-1343, hbsocialclub.com

thursday

Kuana Torres Kahele: Hilo-born musician is a multiple Na Hoku Hanohano Award-winner. 6:30 and 9 p.m, Blue Note Hawaii. $25-$45. 777-4890, bluenotehawaii.com