ExtraFamily: Flying Wallenda takes to tightrope at Ala Moana

For the first time ever in Hawaii, Blake Wallenda, from “The Flying Wallendas” family, will be performing a skywalk from the Ala Moana Hotel’s 14th floor. Read more

For the first time ever in Hawaii, Blake Wallenda, from “The Flying Wallendas” family, will be performing a skywalk from the Ala Moana Hotel’s 14th floor.

There will be no tether or net for Wallenda to rely on as he travels back and forth on a 200-foot wire.

“I’m thrilled to be performing the first skywalk in Hawaii! Doing walks like this has been a dream of mine since I was a child, and it feels incredible to be sharing my culture and creating such a memorable experience by taking those steps up there in Honolulu,” Wallenda said.

Ala Moana Shopping Center will close a portion of its parking lot deck alongside Macy’s and Liliha Bakery, for the public to have an eye-level view of the walk.

The event is just a preview of what’s to come as the Super American Circus tour hits Honolulu on Feb. 28, 29 and March 1 at the Blaisdell Arena. Wallenda will be one of the headlining acts.

>> Super American Circus: 7:30 p.m. Feb. 28; and 1, 4 and 7:30 p.m. Feb. 29 and March 1; Blaisdell Arena, 777 Ward Ave. Tickets are $32 to $65; purchase online at superamericancircus.com and ticketmaster.com, or at the Blaisdell Box Office, one hour prior to each show.

—

HIGH WIRE

Blake Wallenda Skywalk

>> When: 11 a.m. Monday

>> Where: Ala Moana Hotel by Mantra, 410 Atkinson Drive