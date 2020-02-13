Family Fare: For kids of all ages

saturday and tuesday

“Harry Potter” Film Series and “Fantastic Beasts”: “Harry Potter and The Sorcerer’s Stone” is the first film in the series, which continues through November. 10 a.m. Saturday and 4 p.m. Tuesday, Consolidated Mililani Theatres and Ward Theatres. 627-0200, ­consolidatedtheatres.com

friday

Valentine’s Edition Storytime with BookFLIX: Story time and a BookFLIX story video. 10:30-11 a.m. Friday, Salt Lake Moanalua Library, 3225 Salt Lake Blvd. 831-6831, ­librarieshawaii.org

Marvel “Hero Project” Episode Premiere – “Roving Robbie”: Marvel’s “Hero Project” on the Disney+ app highlights real-life youthful heroes who make a difference. This premiere highlights the efforts of Honolulu 12-year-old Robbie Bond, founder of Kids Speak for Parks — a nonprofit on a mission to preserve and protect our national treasures. The event starts with a meet-and-greet reception with Bond, 5-6 p.m.; “Roving Robbie” screens 6-7 p.m. Friday, Hawaii Theatre Center. Free; order reserved tickets at hawaiitheatre.secure.force.com. 528-0506

My Funny Valentine: With recycled materials and “exotic doo dads,” kids ages 5 and up can create valentines and let their imaginations run wild. 5:30-8 p.m. Friday, Art Explorium, 1142 Koko Head Ave. $35, $25 for additional siblings; register at artexplorium.wufoo.com. 312-4316, artexplorium.org

saturday

Preschool Readiness Fair: Expo for parents and keiki who are getting ready for kindergarten. 10:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m., Center Court, Windward Mall. 235-1143.

Mililani Jam: Performances by Halau Hula Ma Ka Pu‘uwai A Ka Mana‘o, 4-4:50 p.m.; DNA Music, 5-5:50 p.m.; & Halau ‘O Ko‘oloa‘ula 6-7 p.m. Saturday, Town Center of Mililani. 625-0108, towncenterofmililani.com

sunday

Me, Myself and I Family Sunday: This month’s Family Sunday is based on owning your identity through music, dance and art, with entertainment, film screenings and activities. 10 a.m.-4:30 p.m.; activities end at 2 p.m. Honolulu Museum, 900 S. Beretania St. 532-8700, honolulumuseum.org

HDS Tooth Fairy Fun Day: Kids can meet the tooth fairy in person as well as participate in dental screenings and activities. The first 500 HDS and Medicaid members are free, after which an $8 fee will be charged. 10 a.m.-2 p.m., Hawaii Children’s Discovery Center, 111 Ohe St. 529-9248, hawaiidentalservice.com

monday

44th Annual Maryknoll School Paina: Live music by Kapena and performances by Maryknoll Middle School Jazz Combo, Na Pua O Malia, Middle School Choir, Honolulu Blend, High School Concert Choir and High School Hui O Hawaii Hula Halau. Food vendors include Nalo Snow and Honolulu Burger Company. Event benefits the Parent Teacher Alliance. 9 a.m.-1 p.m., Maryknoll School, 1722 Dole St. 952-7310, maryknollschool.org