Now Read This: ‘Watch Hollow,’ ‘Fake News: Separating Truth from Fiction’

“Watch Hollow”

By Gregory Funaro

Deep within the enchanted woods of Watch Hollow stands the once-grand Blackford House, the halls of which hold a magical secret: a giant cuckoo clock that does more than tell time. But when the clock’s gears cease to turn, an evil presence lurking among the trees begins to come out of the shadows. For ages 8 to 12

“Fake News: Separating Truth from Fiction”

By Michael Miller

This title explores journalistic and fact-checking standards, Constitutional protections and real-world case studies, helping readers identify the mechanics, perpetrators, motives and psychology of fake news. A final chapter explores methods for assessing and avoiding the spread of fake news. For ages 13 and up