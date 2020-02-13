On Stage: Theater and Dance

“The Last King of Bali”: A traditional Balinese folk tale presented as contemporary Balinese shadow theater with puppets projected on a life-size screen, shadow actors and dancers, and live gamelan music. Read more

closing

“The Last King of Bali”: A traditional Balinese folk tale presented as contemporary Balinese shadow theater with puppets projected on a life-size screen, shadow actors and dancers, and live gamelan music. 7:30 p.m. Friday, Saturday; 2 p.m. Sunday, University of Hawaii’s Kennedy Theatre Mainstage. $8-$25. 944-2697, manoa.hawaii.edu

“Way of a God”: Historical tragedy chronicles Captain Cook’s journey, from first contact to catastrophe. By Dennis Carroll, with scenes translated into Hawaiian by Tammy Haili‘opua Baker. 8 p.m. today, Friday, Saturday; 2 p.m. Sunday, Kumu Kahua Theatre, 46 Merchant St. $5-$25. 536-4441, kumukahua.org

“The Love-less Cafe:” Ruth Shiroma Foster and Becky McGarvey star in this audience- interactive, cabaret-style variety show with live music, singing and dancing. Shiroma Foster plays the piano and ukulele and provides vocals, while Becky McGarvey sings, dances and jokes. Saturday, 8 p.m., Arts at Marks Garage, 1159 Nuuanu Ave. 521-2903, artsatmarks.com

“Murder on the Orient Express”: After the famed luxury train is stopped by a snowdrift, an American tycoon is found dead in his compartment, stabbed eight times, the door locked from inside. Can Agatha Christie’s famous fictional detective sift through the passengers and identify the murderer before the tracks are cleared? 3 and 7:30 p.m. Saturday; 4 p.m. Sunday (sold out), Diamond Head Theatre. $15-$35. 733-0274, diamondheadtheatre.com

“The Marriage of Figaro”: Mozart’s opera is about two young servants trying to get married despite the obstacles presented by the royal couple they serve. Sung in Italian with English translations projected above the stage. 7:30 p.m. Friday; 4 p.m. Sunday; 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Neal Blaisdell Concert Hall. $34-$135. 596-7858, 800-836-7372, hawaiiopera.org

opening

“The Mountaintop”: Katori Hill’s fictional portrayal of Martin Luther King Jr.’s final night before his tragic assassination. After delivering his famous “mountaintop” speech, he heads to the hotel to rest before another long day of meetings and marching, but who did he talk with and what did they talk about? Presented by TAG (The Actors’ Group). 7:30 p.m. Saturday; 2 p.m. Sunday; 7:30 p.m. Feb. 20, The Brad Powell Theatre, Shops at Dole Cannery, 650 Iwilei Road. $20-$30. More shows through March 8. Reservations: 722-6941, taghawaii.net. Info: 741-4699.

“Frederick Douglass: A One-Man Play”: Written and performed by James C. Roberts. Based on the 1881 autobiography, “The Life and Times of Frederick Douglass.” The play traces Douglass’ life from his early years as a slave through the end of the Civil War and the assassination of President Abraham Lincoln. 7:30 p.m., Monday-Wednesday. $20. The Brad Powell Theatre at the Shops at Dole Cannery, 650 Iwilei Road, Suite 101. Presented by The Actors’ Group. taghawaii.net, 741-4699.

coming up

“Little Shop of Horrors”: A geeky florist discovers an odd plant, which can speak and wants to eat humans. Feb. 21-March 8, Kaimuki High School Performing Arts, 2705 Kaimuki Ave. $10-$15. 733-4913, khspac.org

“The Carp Who Would Not Quit”: Fables from Japan and Okinawa introduce traditional cultural aspects and offer lessons on persistence, respect and kindness. Performances on Feb. 23, 29; March 7, Tenney Theatre, St. Andrew’s Cathedral, 229 Queen Emma Square. $10-$20. 839-9885, htyweb.org/carp

“Winter Footholds”: The second of two dance concerts highlight additional undergraduate and graduate student choreography and performances. Feb. 26-March 1, Earle Ernst Lab Theatre, UH-Manoa. $8-$18. 944-2697, manoa.hawaii.edu/liveonstage/wfoot2020