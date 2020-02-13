comscore On Stage: Theater and Dance | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
On Stage: Theater and Dance

“The Last King of Bali”: A traditional Balinese folk tale presented as contemporary Balinese shadow theater with puppets projected on a life-size screen, shadow actors and dancers, and live gamelan music. Read more

