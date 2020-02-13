comscore Island Mele: Jake Shimabukuro forms a trio in new album | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Island Mele | Play

Island Mele: Jake Shimabukuro forms a trio in new album

  • By John Berger jberger@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 7:25 p.m.

With his latest album, Jake Shimabukuro is submerging his virtuosity as a solist into what is truly a group project; Hawaiian group Ei Nei’s debut album “Hui!” celebrates island traditions. Read more

