To Do!: Get tickets now for events coming up

feb. 28-march 1

It’s called the Super American Circus, but it’s got acts from all over the world. See daredevil acrobats, clowns, jugglers, talented performers and more.

7:30 p.m. Feb. 28, 1, 4 and 7:30 p.m. Feb. 29-March 1 / Blaisdell Arena / $16-$65 / ticketmaster.com / 800-745-3000

feb. 29-april 12

The classical music scene ramps up with the Hawai‘i Symphony Orchestra, which performs Dvorak on Feb. 29-March 1, Beethoven on March 21-22, Tchaikovsky on March 28-29 and Beethoven again on April 11-12.

7:30 p.m. Saturdays, 4 p.m. Sundays / Blaisdell Concert Hall / $36-$95 / ticketmaster.com / 800-745-3000

march 6-7

You know you’re a legend when they name an award for you when you’re still alive. So it is with the great Carol Burnett, for whom the Golden Globes named its lifetime achievement award.

7:30 p.m. March 6-7 / Blaisdell Concert Hall / $65-$125 / ticketmaster.com / 800-745-3000

march 10

Mariah Carey has had more Billboard No. 1 singles than any musical act except the Beatles.

Blaisdell Arena / $65.75 to $255.75 / ticketmaster.com / 800-745-3000

march 21

Singer/songwriter Joan Osborne asked, “What if God was one of us?” Find out when she visits with the alt-rock/”California country” band Cracker.

8 p.m. / Hawaii Theatre / $78-$98 / hawaiitheatre.com / 528-0506

>> John Prine, one of the finest songwriters of the last 40 years, comes to town with his new album, “Tree of Forgiveness.” 8 p.m. March 25, Blaisdell Concert Hall, $59.50-$99.50. ticketmaster.com, 800-745-3000 >> Lea Salonga is both a Disney princess and a queen of Broadway. 8 p.m. April 3-4, Blaisdell Concert Hall, $35-$125. ticketmaster.com, 800-745-3000