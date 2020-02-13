Sharks extend win streak to 18

Amy Baum and Ally Bates each scored 15 points and the Hawaii Pacific University women’s basketball ran its winning streak to 18 games with a 76-59 Pacific West Conference win over Concordia-Irvine on Wednesday in Irvine, Calif. Read more

Amy Baum and Ally Bates each scored 15 points and the Hawaii Pacific University women’s basketball ran its winning streak to 18 games with a 76-59 Pacific West Conference win over Concordia-Irvine on Wednesday in Irvine, Calif.

Alysha Marcucci contributed 14 points and Starr Rivera added 12 for the Sharks (22-1, 17-0) — ranked fifth and seventh in the national polls — in the win over the Eagles (13-8, 11-5). Baum finished with six assists and Bates had five steals. HPU owns a four-game lead in the conference standings with five games to play.

>> Ronald Blain led the HPU men’s basketball team with 21 points in an 84-68 loss at Concordia-Irvine on Wednesday.

Darius Lee scored 17 points for the Eagles (18-7, 12-4), who sent the Sharks (9-14, 7-10) to their fourth straight loss.

UH sailor claims national award

University of Hawaii freshman Daniela Moroz was named the U.S. Sailing Rolex Yachtswoman of the Year last week, picking up U.S. Sailing’s top annual prize for the second time in three years.

She received the award on Feb. 6 aboard the USS Midway in San Diego.

In 2016, she became the youngest to ever win the award, female or male, at the age of 15. Last year, Moroz won her fourth straight Formula Kite World Championship on Lake Garda in Italy. She continued her dominance by winning five of seven races and placing second in two other races.

Moroz made her collegiate sailing debut with UH in January in the Peter Wenner Rainbow Invite. She crewed for Pelle Bergstrom in the B division and was part of the Rainbow White squad that finished second overall in the regatta.