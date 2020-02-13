comscore Sharks extend win streak to 18 | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii Beat | Sports

Sharks extend win streak to 18

  • By Star-Advertiser staff
  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.

Amy Baum and Ally Bates each scored 15 points and the Hawaii Pacific University women’s basketball ran its winning streak to 18 games with a 76-59 Pacific West Conference win over Concordia-Irvine on Wednesday in Irvine, Calif. Read more

Previous Story
Television and radio - Feb. 12, 2020

Scroll Up