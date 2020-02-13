Pepperdine wins Amer Ari Invitational

Pepperdine moved up to No. 1 in Golfweek’s college rankings after holding off Texas to win the 29th annual Amer Ari Intercollegiate last week at Waikoloa Kings’ Course. It was the Waves’ third victory this season. Read more

They shot 18-under 270 — second-best in program history — in Saturday’s final round to finish at 39-under 825. The Longhorns, who lost to Stanford in last year’s NCAA Championship final, finished at 279—827.

Stanford finished 15th at Waikoloa Saturday. Tenth-ranked Arizona State (278—828) and defending champion Oklahoma State (271—829) took third and fourth.

The 20-team tournament was hosted by the University of Hawaii and UH-Hilo, a Division II program. UH (303—885) took 19th and Hilo (306—902) was last.

Pepperdine freshman William Mouw (64—203) eagled the final hole of regulation and earned medalist honors after beating ASU’s Mason Andersen (65—203) in a one-hole playoff. U.S. Amateur champ Andy Ogletree, from Georgia Tech, and Oklahoma State’s Aman Gupta were one shot back.

UH freshman Kotaro Murata (71—207) earned a share of 10th individually. The Vulcans were led by sophomore Andrew Otani (74—214), who tied for 44th.

The Rainbows next host their 44th John A. Burns Intercollegiate, Feb. 20-22 at Wailua Golf Course on Kauai.

First Tee hosts fundraiser event

The First Tee of Hawaii will host a Spring Golf fundraiser tournament at Hoakalei Country Club on March 13.

Format is a four-person team scramble, starting at noon. Cost is $300 per player and includes player tee gifts, food and drinks, raffle prizes, silent and live auctions, and an awards banquet. Event sponsorships are $250.

First Tee Hawaii’s fifth annual TFTH Shootout & Pro-Am is June 28-July 1 at Hoakalei Country Club.

For more information, visit TheFirstTeeHawaii.org.