comscore Pepperdine wins Amer Ari Invitational | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Sports

Pepperdine wins Amer Ari Invitational

  • By Ann Miller, Special to the Star-Advertiser
  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.

Pepperdine moved up to No. 1 in Golfweek’s college rankings after holding off Texas to win the 29th annual Amer Ari Intercollegiate last week at Waikoloa Kings’ Course. It was the Waves’ third victory this season. Read more

