comscore Editorial: Project problems show TOD pitfalls | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Editorial | Our View

Editorial: Project problems show TOD pitfalls

  • Today
  • Updated 6:27 p.m.

The road to redevelopment is a rocky one, and it does appear that a significant element in the remaking of the Kapiolani Boulevard corridor has hit a nasty bump. Read more

Previous Story
Letters: Alcohol limit of .05 won’t be ‘life-ruining’; Curbing illegal fireworks; Sanders better choice for America

Scroll Up