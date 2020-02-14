comscore City road closure permits holding up rail work | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

City road closure permits holding up rail work

  • By Kevin Dayton kdayton@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 10:45 p.m.

The award of what is expected to be the largest public works contract in city history has been delayed in part because the city rail authority hasn’t been able to obtain city permits for work along the rail line, according to a consultant that is overseeing the rail project for the federal government. Read more

Previous Story
Quarantined Ewa Beach couple tries to stay positive aboard cruise ship

Scroll Up