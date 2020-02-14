comscore Florence Puana / 1919-2020: Centenarian helped bring Kealoha couple to justice | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Florence Puana / 1919-2020: Centenarian helped bring Kealoha couple to justice

  • By Dan Nakaso dnakaso@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 10:26 p.m.

Among all of the damning evidence and testimony that brought down Louis and Katherine Kealoha was the sad and compelling videotaped deposition of Florence M. Puana, who died Thursday at the age of 100. Read more

