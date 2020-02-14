comscore Hawaii resident on ship in Japan tests positive for new coronavirus | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Hawaii resident on ship in Japan tests positive for new coronavirus

  • By Kristen Consillio kconsillio@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 10:43 p.m.

At least one Hawaii resident on a cruise ship quarantined in Yokohama near Tokyo has tested positive for the new coronavirus, as Japan confirmed its first death from the rapidly spreading disease. Read more

