Hawaii resident on ship in Japan tests positive for new coronavirus

At least one Hawaii resident on a cruise ship quarantined in Yokohama near Tokyo has tested positive for the new coronavirus, as Japan confirmed its first death from the rapidly spreading disease.

Lt. Gov. Josh Green said he spoke with the Hawaii man who contracted the virus as he was vacationing with his wife and another family member on the Diamond Princess cruise ship, which is carrying nearly 3,500 people — more than 200 infected with the virus.

The man tested positive for COVID-19 about three days ago and is recovering in a hospital in Japan, he said.

“The individual in question is an older gentlemen. He’s doing quite well,” Green said, adding that the man described the illness like a “very heavy three-day flu.” “He had runny nose, fever and aches but otherwise did OK. He’s pretty healthy.”

The man will need to test negative twice on two consecutive days before being released from the hospital, and has extended family with a home in Japan where he will be able to recover, Green said. His spouse and another relative have no symptoms for the coronavirus.

“They’re all keeping their fingers crossed. They were in the same room, but the other two family members are negative to date,” Green said. “It just goes to show it’s pretty difficult to spread … but that doesn’t mean we don’t take total precautions.”

Ewa Beach resident Debbie Pagan, who is quarantined on the same ship with her husband, Eric, said she knows of only six Hawaii people on board.

“We’re at peace here in our hearts only because we have the Lord. I want to try and somehow support that person, let them know our hearts are with them and to recover and get well,” she said.

While Hawaii still has no coronavirus cases, the number of people being monitored for the deadly virus continues to rise as more travelers are funneled to Honolulu, one of 11 airports designated by the federal government to receive all flights to the U.S. from China.

There are now 47 people in “self-quarantine” — up from 35 Tuesday and 27 Monday — and one man in mandatory quarantine on the base at Pearl Harbor.

“The potential global public health threat posed by this virus is high, but right now the immediate risk to most Americans is low,” Ana Toro, spokeswoman for the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, told the Honolulu Star-Advertiser. “This is a rapidly evolving situation, and the risk assessment for Americans may change.”

The U.S. public health system is on high alert to detect cases and prevent further spread in the community, she said.

“While leaning forward aggressively with the hope that we will be able to prevent community spread, we also are preparing for the worst,” Toro said. “If sustained person-to-person spread in the community takes hold outside (of) China, this will increase the likelihood that a global pandemic will result.”

Japan had 252 confirmed coronavirus cases today, including 218 people who were on the Diamond Princess cruise ship. Japan reported its first death from the virus Thursday, a Japanese woman in her 80s. She had been hospitalized since Feb. 1 when she was diagnosed with pneumonia. She was a resident of Kanagawa prefecture near Tokyo.

The CDC is closely working with Japanese health officials to “ensure precautions are being taken to prevent the spread of illness.”

“It continues to be an international problem while we continue to have no cases here in Hawaii,” Green added. “We’re going to keep all of our protections in place until this virus completely burns out. I have high expectations Japan’s going to be fine, and we’re going to be even better.”

The Associated Press contributed to this report.