comscore Kupaa Harrison’s layup lifts Hilo men to win in PacWest basketball | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii Beat | Sports

Kupaa Harrison’s layup lifts Hilo men to win in PacWest basketball

  • By Star-Advertiser staff
  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.

Kupaa Harrison hit a go-ahead layup with 14 seconds remaining, and the Hawaii Hilo men’s basketball team held on for a 64-63 win over Notre Dame de Namur on Thursday in Belmont, Calif. Read more

Previous Story
Scoreboard

Scroll Up