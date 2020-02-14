Kupaa Harrison’s layup lifts Hilo men to win in PacWest basketball

Kupaa Harrison hit a go-ahead layup with 14 seconds remaining, and the Hawaii Hilo men’s basketball team held on for a 64-63 win over Notre Dame de Namur on Thursday in Belmont, Calif. Read more

Kupaa Harrison hit a go-ahead layup with 14 seconds remaining, and the Hawaii Hilo men’s basketball team held on for a 64-63 win over Notre Dame de Namur on Thursday in Belmont, Calif.

Harrison finished with 14 points for the Vulcans (11-11, 9-9 PacWest). Jalen Thompson hit five 3-pointers for 15 points to lead Hawaii Hilo. Trevor Thompson had a game-high 16 to lead the Argonauts (3-22, 2-16).

>> Allie Navarette had 10 points and 19 rebounds, but the Hawaii Hilo women’s basketball team lost 64-51 to Notre Dame de Namur on Thursday in Belmont, Calif. Cheyenne Jankulovski had 13 points to lead the Argonauts (8-16, 6-12 PacWest), while Kim Schmelz led the Vulcans (8-14, 7-11) with 15 points.

>> Tyler Cartaino had 23 points as the Chaminade men’s basketball team defeated Biola 84-72 on Thursday in La Mirada, Calif. Eliet Donley added 14 points and 11 rebounds for the Silverswords (15-8, 13-5 PacWest). Alex Wright had 19 points to lead the Eagles (13-11, 9-9).

>> Breann Nueku’s 25 points were not enough to get the Chaminade women’s basketball team a win, falling 66-61 to Biola in La Mirada, Calif. Destiny Castro added 23 for the Silverswords (4-20, 4-14 PacWest). Stephanie Lee had 23 points for the Eagles (16-8, 12-6).

Hawaii Hilo splits softball doubleheader

Markie Okamoto ripped a two-run double in the top of the seventh, helping the Hawaii Hilo softball team defeat West Texas A&M 6-4 in the Cactus Classic on Thursday in Tucson, Ariz.

The Vulcans (2-5) trailed 4-0 in the fifth inning to the Lady Buffs (4-3), but rallied to tie the game, then take the lead on Okamoto’s double. Earlier in the day, the Vulcans fell 5-2 to Western New Mexico (6-3).