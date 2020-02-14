comscore Hawaii Wahine basketball team rallies to win their sixth straight | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Sports

Hawaii Wahine basketball team rallies to win their sixth straight

  • By Brian McInnis bmcinnis@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.

Hawaii’s continuous charge toward first place in the Big West would not be denied on Thursday night. Read more

Previous Story
Scoreboard

Scroll Up