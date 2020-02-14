No. 1 Hawaii volleyball team faces rival No. 12 Stanford down on ‘Farm’

When it comes to volleyball geography, there are four programs in the men’s collegiate island chain. Or so John Kosty believes. Read more

When it comes to volleyball geography, there are four programs in the men’s collegiate island chain. Or so John Kosty believes.

The Stanford coach counts his Cardinal, Brigham Young, Grand Canyon and this week’s opponent — Hawaii — as the quartet without another program within reasonable proximity against which to compete. The isolation adds to the difficulty and cost of scheduling home matches, Kosty said, adding, “it’s easy to schedule road matches — everyone wants us to go there — but it’s harder scheduling at home. No one wants to come in for just one.”

To that end, No. 1 Hawaii (12-0) will be on “The Farm” for two matches this week against No. 12 Stanford (5-5). It’s the second consecutive season that the two former Mountain Pacific Sports Federation rivals are meeting in nonconference play, and just the third time the Warriors will be on the Cardinal’s home court for non-league competition, the others being the first round of the 2010 and 2015 NCAA tournaments, when Hawaii lost to Stanford and Penn State.

The sweep of the Warriors 10 years ago launched the Cardinal’s championship run, one that was celebrated last Saturday with Stanford’s 25-17, 25-19, 25-17 upset of then-No. 7 UCLA in MPSF play. Nine members of that title team were in Maples Pavilion, including Brad Lawson (‘Iolani) and Spencer McLachlin (Punahou), in his second year as a Bruins assistant.

“That was a little awkward. We had a little post-match celebration that he had to endure,” Kosty said. “I think (the 2010 team) channeled some good vibes. It was a great day overall and the best we have played all season.”

Stanford snapped a four-match losing streak, hitting a season-high .565, including .857 in Set 1, when the Cardinal had no hitting errors. Equally impressive was the outing of redshirt freshman Justin Lui, the libero pressed into starting setter duties for a fourth straight match due to injuries to Stanford’s two other setters.

The 5-foot-10 Lui, in the Canadian national team’s pipeline to be its next libero, had never set before the Jan. 25 match against No. 3 UC Santa Barbara. Stanford lost to the Gauchos (3-0), at Grand Canyon (3-0) and then-No. 8 Pepperdine (3-2) before Saturday’s success.

“He is three weeks into his setting career and he’s embracing it,” Kosty said. “He’s quicker than quick, understands the game and gives our hitters a smart swing. I give him a ton of credit to be able to change his mind-set from a libber.

“And I give a whole lot of credit to (assistant coach) Daniel Rasay, to be able to develop a libero into a setter at this level in just three weeks.”

As a freshman reserve setter, Rasay (Konawaena) helped Hawaii to its 2002 NCAA title (since vacated). He was the Warriors’ captain in 2005.

Lui’s move to setter has junior hitter JP Reilly moving to libero. Kosty said he is giving the two practices reps at their current and former positions “because you never know what this season will bring. You’ve got to prepare for all scenarios.”

Kosty also is having to prepare for all the scenarios that Hawaii might throw at Stanford this week. The Warriors traveled 15, all of whom have had some playing time this season.

“Hawaii is doing some really nice things this season,” Kosty said. “They’re big and physical, both at the net and the service line. They’re doing what they did last year while still working out some kinks with a new setter.

“It’s really hard to replace Stijn (All-America hitter van Tilburg) and Joe (All-America setter Worsley). They were so impactful. But Hawaii has done a very good job in replacing them, built a good, solid team.”

Kosty concurred with the feeling from most coaches around the country. Hawaii and Brigham Young are the top two teams.

“I think it’s those two and then the rest of us,” he said. “I think Hawaii and BYU have a good shot (at making the NCAA tournament) and after that, it’s totally up for grabs.”

Note

There are several Hawaii connections on the Stanford roster besides Rasay and Kosty, whose younger brother Chris played for the ‘Bows (1998-99). Junior middle Kyler Presho is the son of former Rainbow Warriors All-American Mark (1990-93) and junior opposite Jaylen Jasper is the son of former Rainbows quarterback Ivin (1991-93) and former Wahine basketball player Donna Joe Gondringer Jasper (1991-92).

HAWAII VOLLEYBALL

>> Who: No. 1 Hawaii (12-0) vs. No. 11 Stanford (5-5)

>> When: Today and Saturday

>> Time: 5 p.m. today and 4 p.m. Saturday

>> Where: Maples Pavilion (today), Burnham Pavilion (Saturday)

>> Radio: 1500-AM

>> Live Stats: gostanford.com