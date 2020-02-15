comscore Hawaii bill would decriminalize small amounts of ‘dangerous’ drugs | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii bill would decriminalize small amounts of ‘dangerous’ drugs

  • By Dan Nakaso dnakaso@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 10:46 p.m.

It would be a misdemeanor — and no longer a Class C felony — to possess less than 2 grams of a “dangerous drug” such as methamphetamine, heroin, morphine and cocaine under a bill that passed out of the Senate Judiciary Committee on Friday. Read more

