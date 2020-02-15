Hawaii Rainbow Wahine softball team drops 2

The Hawaii softball team had a combined seven home runs and 23 hits but still lost both of its games by a run in the Golden State Classic in Lake Elsinore, Calif., on Friday. Read more

The Rainbow Wahine (2-5) saw a late rally fall short when losing to Utah State, 11-10, in the first game. Hawaii scored four runs in the sixth, highlighted by Callee Heen’s three-run homer, but got no closer against the Aggies (2-4).

The Wahine then fell to Army, 7-6, spotting the Black Knights (5-1) a 7-2 lead. Hawaii scored three in the fourth and one in the fifth — the last on Heen’s 41st career homer — but again fell short.

The Wahine continue tournament play at the Rosetta Canyon Sports Park today with games against San Jose State and Sacramento State. Sunday’s final games are against Bradley and Loyola Marymount.

Vulcans rally past Southern Nazarene in softball

Junior outfielder Kamalei Labasan’s two-run double in the bottom of the seventh gave the Hawaii Hilo softball team a 4-3 walk-off victory over Southern Nazarene on the second day of the Cactus Classic Friday in Tucson, Ariz.

The Vulcans (3-5) were schedule to play St. Mary’s (Texas) later Friday. No score was reported.

HPU women’s tennis team blanks UCSD

The No. 8 Hawaii Pacific women’s tennis team picked up its first win of the season with a 4-0 victory over UC San Diego at the Fairmont Orchid Tennis Center in Waimea, Hawaii Island.

The Sharks (1-2) won two of three doubles matches for their first point then won at Nos. 2, 3 and 5 singles to end the match against the Tritons (0-3).

No. 10 Vulcans fall in men’s tennis

The 10th-ranked Hawaii Hilo men’s tennis team was upset by UC San Diego on Friday at the UH Invitational held at the Mauna Lani Sorts and Fitness Club on Hawaii Island.

The Tritons (4-1) won the deciding match with the Vulcans (0-1) at No. 5 singles with Sreeganesh Manohara defeating Santiago DiLoreto, 7-5, 6-0.