comscore Hawaii Rainbow Wahine softball team drops 2 | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii Beat | Sports

Hawaii Rainbow Wahine softball team drops 2

  • By Star-Advertiser staff
  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.

The Hawaii softball team had a combined seven home runs and 23 hits but still lost both of its games by a run in the Golden State Classic in Lake Elsinore, Calif., on Friday. Read more

