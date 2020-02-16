comscore Review: Class strife classic holds up under modern pacing in ‘The Marriage of Figaro’ | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Features

Review: Class strife classic holds up under modern pacing in ‘The Marriage of Figaro’

  • By Review by Ruth O. Bingham, Special to the Star-Advertiser
  • Today
  • Updated 10:28 p.m.

Valentine’s Day ruled on both sides of the proscenium at Hawaii Opera Theatre’s buoyant production of Mozart’s comic love story, “The Marriage of Figaro.” Read more

Previous Story
Maui dog competing in Hallmark Channel special

Scroll Up