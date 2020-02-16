Back in the Day on Maui

Recalling Maui’s near and distant past, compiled from Honolulu Star-Advertiser archives:

30 years ago …

Maui County Councilwoman Linda Lingle says she will run for mayor. Lingle, a Republican who has served on the Council for 10 years, said planning and transportation are two of her concerns.

“We cannot continue to sell our beaches and shorelines to the highest bidder. We want to share Maui with our visitors, but we want to share our pride in our home, not our resentment at being pushed aside,” she said.

In Honolulu, D.G. “Andy” Anderson said at a news conference that Lingle is the strongest candidate on Maui. “I would bet everything I had that if the election were held today, she would win. I don’t see anybody who can defeat her,” he said.

60 years ago …

An investment of about $3 million is planned to develop a resort in Olowalu in West Maui, two of the developers, Herbert P. Brook and Frank S. Fishel, announced. Mr. and Mrs. Brook and Fishel have an option to enter into a 60-year lease agreement with Pioneer Mill Co. for 20 acres of land at Olowalu.

“After searching for over a year, we have decided that the Olowalu Beach property is the most beautiful in Hawaii and will lend itself to the development of a destination resort the state can be proud of,” Mrs. Brook said.

80 years ago …

All government lots in the Kamaole Beach Lots Tract at Kihei found buyers at the public auction held by Aki Tom, territorial sub land agent in Wailuku. Twelve beach lots were sold at the upset price or better, but only one of the 21 lots offered for sale in back of the beach was sold.

The lots were sold with the understanding the purchasers shall each construct a dwelling house within three years to cost not less than $1,000. Prices for half-acre lots ranged from $165 to $400.

100 years ago …

The influenza situation on Maui has improved considerably. In the Wailuku district, the center of the trouble, the average number of cases per day is from five to eight, where two weeks ago it was from 30 to 50 or more. Nor has the disease spread through the other districts in a virulent form such as was experienced last year.

There have been in all in the Wailuku district about 455 cases and 17 deaths.