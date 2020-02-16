comscore Dedicated volunteer keeps a keen eye on baseball diamond | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News | Sports

Dedicated volunteer keeps a keen eye on baseball diamond

  • By Susan Halas, Special to the Star-Advertiser
  • Today
  • Updated 8:56 p.m.

Warren Shimabukuro — known as “Maui’s Mr. Baseball” — had a distinguished career. Read more

Previous Story
2 bodies found in separate cases on Big Island

Scroll Up