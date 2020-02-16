comscore Lee Cataluna: Messaging on rail project changing | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News | Lee Cataluna

Lee Cataluna: Messaging on rail project changing

  • By Lee Cataluna lcataluna@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 10:30 p.m.

Recently the messaging about the rail project has changed, and that is disconcerting. It is one thing to not know how much the dang thing is going to cost. It’s another to not know if anybody is going to ride it. Read more

Previous Story
2 bodies found in separate cases on Big Island

Scroll Up