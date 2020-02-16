Former state Sen. Will Espero announces Council run

Former state Sen. Will Espero announced Friday he will vie for the Honolulu City Council District 9 seat that’s now occupied by Councilman Ron Menor. Read more

Former state Sen. Will Espero announced Friday he will vie for the Honolulu City Council District 9 seat that’s now occupied by Councilman Ron Menor.

Menor cannot run for reelection because he has served the maximum two 4-year terms allowed by the City Charter.

Comedian Augie Tulba announced last month that he is also seeking the seat, which represents an area from Mililani to Ewa Beach.

Espero, 59, served 19 years in the state Legislature, first in the House and then the Senate. In 2018 he resigned from the Senate to run for lieutenant governor.

He finished fifth in the Democratic primary, garnering 15,463 votes.

From 1986 to 1994, Espero served as executive director of the city Neighborhood Commissions, which oversees Oahu’s neighborhood board system.

The Ewa Beach resident is touting his experience. He said his priority issues are affordable housing, homelessness, rail and economic development.

The deadline for candidates to file to run for office is June 2. The first Honolulu special election, which runs simultaneously with the state primary election, is Aug. 8.

The second special election, held in concert with the general election, is Nov. 3.