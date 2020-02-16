comscore Vital statistics - Feb. 7-13, 2020 | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News | Vital Statistics

Vital statistics – Feb. 7-13, 2020

  • Today
  • Updated 6:05 p.m.

Each week, the Honolulu Star-Advertiser publishes Oahu statistics for marriage licenses and birth certificates filed with the state Department of Health’s Vital Statistics System. Read more

Previous Story
Sheraton Maui transforms lobby into relaxing space for cocktails
Next Story
Hawaii real estate sales - Dec. 23-27, 2019

Scroll Up