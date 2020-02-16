Merchants say it’s safe to shop, eat in Chinatown

Businesses are struggling with a downturn since the outbreak of COVID-19, but officials say the district is safe. Read more

Business owner Susan Dalere stood behind a display case of raw meat Saturday, waiting for customers in Chinatown’s Maunakea Marketplace.

Business was “so slow,” she said, because of the public’s fear of contracting the new virus known as COVID-19, which has killed more than 1,650 in China since the outbreak began in December. “It’s (business) getting worse.”

She said business had already been slowing because of the lack of parking and the higher parking meter fees, but dropped steeply with the viral contagion.

“If always like this, then we have to go out, look for a smaller place,” she said.

Dalere’s company, Susan’s Meat Market, is one of more than 300 businesses in Chinatown that are struggling as foot traffic has diminished under the threat of the illness, also known as coronavirus.

At Maunakea Marketplace, which has about 50 vendors from produce sellers to eateries to shops, weekday business dropped 30% to 50% over the past couple of weeks because of rumors that the virus is in Chinatown, said Parinna Poon, property manager for the marketplace.

“I want to assure you that we are safe,” she said.

On Saturday, community and business leaders along with health professionals gathered in Chinatown’s Kekaulike Mall, surrounded by market sellers and shoppers — many wearing medical masks, to encourage patrons to return and support the businesses in the historic district.

Mayor Kirk Caldwell said business in Chinatowns across the country is reportedly down because of fears that patrons will be at risk of being infected by the virus if they enter.

He said if vendors in Hono­lulu’s Chinatown suffer, then so do their producers — the farmers in areas such as Waianae or Puna.

“You cannot catch COVID-19 or coronavirus from parsley grown in Waianae,” he said. “Nor papayas grown in Puna.

“And you can’t catch the coronavirus or COVID-19 by walking around Chinatown where there may be more Chinese Americans than other parts of our community.”

James Ireland, medical director for the state’s Department of Transportation, said at the state’s airports, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is leading the process of monitoring travelers and screening those who may be ill. He said a quarantine process is in place and is working well.

As of Saturday, there were no known cases of the virus in Hawaii, he said. He added that the federal government reports Americans continue to be at low risk in the U.S., and he urged the public to continue supporting small local businesses.

“No real reason at all to be concerned for any coronavirus in Chinatown or really anywhere else in the state of Hawaii,” he said. Instead, people should wash their hands often because the flu is still going around, he added.

Chu Lan Shubert-Kwock, president of the Chinatown Business & Community Association, said business plummeted during the SARS outbreak in 2002, but this time the drop-off has been worse because of increased international coverage and the use of social media.

“The potential for fake news is greater than before,” she said. “That kind of increases the fear.”

She said of the more than 300 businesses in Chinatown, at least two dozen are restaurants and they are getting hit the worst. In addition, the people who do come to Chinatown no longer linger.

“Families are not coming out,” she said.

She said businesses will probably be unable to sustain a severe downturn for more than three months. With the cost of a produce stall in Kekaulike Mall going for about $5,000 a month, she said owners have to make about $300 a day to keep afloat.