Merchants say it's safe to shop, eat in Chinatown | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Merchants say it’s safe to shop, eat in Chinatown

  • By Rob Shikina rshikina@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 10:43 p.m.

Businesses are struggling with a downturn since the outbreak of COVID-19, but officials say the district is safe. Read more

2 bodies found in separate cases on Big Island

