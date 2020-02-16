comscore Waikiki timeshare planned at former site of Niketown | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Waikiki timeshare planned at former site of Niketown

  • By Allison Schaefers aschaefers@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 10:31 p.m.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide plans to build a timeshare in the long vacant King Kalakaua Plaza, also known as the former Niketown building. Read more

Previous Story
2 bodies found in separate cases on Big Island

Scroll Up