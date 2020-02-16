comscore Ferd Lewis: Hawaii men’s basketball team headed in wrong direction | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Ferd's Words | Sports

Ferd Lewis: Hawaii men’s basketball team headed in wrong direction

  • By Ferd Lewis flewis@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.

After they formally retired his jersey, hanging No. 33 in the Stan Sheriff Center rafters, Bob Nash sought to rally his alma mater to a victory Saturday night. Read more

Previous Story
Scoreboard - Feb. 15, 2020
Next Story
Scoreboard - Feb. 16, 2020

Scroll Up