Former Hawaii volleyball player in favor of latest form of athlete compensation

While University of Hawaii athletic departments at Manoa and Hilo are asking state legislators to hold off on proposed bills that would allow their athletes to receive compensation for the use of their name, image or likeness, a former Rainbow Warriors volleyball player and current coach said he supports enacting the legislation.

There are two similar measures before the Legislature, Senate bill 2673 and House bill 2665, that, if passed, would follow the lead of California, which passed a law last year allowing college athletes to receive compensation for commercial use of their names, images and likenesses, known as NIL. Hawaii is among approximately 20 states that have legislation pending this year. Congress and the NCAA are also studying the issue.

In joint testimony to the state Legislature, Manoa athletic director David Matlin and Hilo AD Patrick Guillen wrote, “While the recent developments regarding NIL issues are important to address, it is imperative that we look after the interests of all of our student-athletes and carefully avoid unintended consequences, but also implement any changes to provide the benefits intended.”

They added, “It is for those reasons that UH’s recommendation is that Hawaii-specific legislation be held off for now to allow it to benefit from the further definition of the issue that is ongoing. Allowing the time to have the issue develop more fully will benefit the eventual introduction of any needed legislation so that it better benefits (UH’s) student-athletes.”

Meanwhile, in testimony as an individual, Warriors assistant volleyball coach Joshua Walker, wrote, “I support this bill as someone who works in college athletics and someone who was a college athlete (2007-11) as well.”

Walker noted, “not all athletes receive full room and board scholarships,” a reference to those in several sports, including men’s volleyball, which spreads 4.5 scholarships among 10 or more players who receive a percentage of a scholarship.

“So, they have to pay something to cover the rest of the school costs anyway. In the case for me and a lot of other (athletes), that includes having to take out loans to cover the remaining amount or having the burden fall on their parents.”

Walker added, “I was blessed to be able to get a job on campus with flexible hours, but that’s not the case for most student athletes. There’s just not enough time in the day to be the best student and athlete you can be and have enough time to be able to hold a job that most college students would have the ability to add in their schedule.”

Matlin and Guillen wrote, “UH believes in the importance of continuing to make advancements for our student-athletes and has actively participated in recent changes such as stipends and improved nutrition. There is more that we need to do and hopefully the new NCAA initiative will improve the college experience.”