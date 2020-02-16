comscore Hawaii’s Backyard: Kauai festival celebrates magical sound of steel guitar | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii's Backyard | Travel

Hawaii’s Backyard: Kauai festival celebrates magical sound of steel guitar

  • By Cheryl Chee Tsutsumi, Special to the Star-Advertiser
  • Today
  • Updated 6:26 p.m.

Now in its fifth year, the Kauai festival will offer workshops, jam sessions, an exhibit of vintage steel guitars dating back to the 1930s and a demonstration area where attendees can try playing the instrument. Read more

Previous Story
Hawaii’s Backyard: Royal artifacts at Iolani Palace help illustrate a rich Hawaiian history

Scroll Up