Letters: Study alters assumptions about suncreens, reefs; Super Bowl show hits new low; Chinatown homeless relief

I am a marine biologist with a Ph.D. who studies corals. I understand that Hawaii is now considering sunscreen bills that would ban more chemicals from use in sunscreens. An article came out last year in the prestigious scientific journal, “Coral Reefs,” about the testing of European sunscreen ingredients on corals. It reported that none of the organic chemicals caused any effects on the corals right up to their solubility limit, but zinc did (which would be the only chemical still allowed in Hawaii).

I’m told that the study was better designed than previous studies and had better controls.

So now I think the best available science indicates that the organic components don’t hurt coral, and zinc, the only chemical that will be allowed in Hawaii, does.

Douglas Fenner

Pago Pago, American Samoa

State should maintain Dillingham Airfield

Respectfully, I submit that the airports division of the state Department of Transportation is not operating in the best interests of the state or its residents (“Lawmaker raises alarm over state plan to cease operations at Dillingham Airfield,” Star-Advertiser, Top News, Feb. 6).

Rather than do the necessary hard work to work out ownership rather than leasing, or do real facilities management, DOT’s apparent policy for the 50 years I’ve been around Dillingham Airfield has been to ignore things and simply hope the airfield goes away.

Dillingham is owned by the Army and leases have been signed several times in the past. DOT thinks Dillingham is a hassle. Boo-hoo, it should do its job. Let’s stop DOT permanently from taking this action and preserve a piece of Oahu for its people. The Kaena Point, Dillingham and Mokuleia area is a public treasure.

Steven Snellback

Lonsdale, Ark.

Legacy Lands Program an important success

Kudos to the authors of “Legacy Lands Program marks 15 years of protecting nature” (Star-Advertiser, Feb. 13). This is a terrific program that has protected numerous parcels of land, using the already existing real estate conveyance tax. The Harold K.L. Castle Foundation has been pleased to provide local philanthropic dollars to help acquire several important parcels; without the Legacy Lands Program, those parcels probably would not have been set aside for conservation, education and enjoyment by all.

In short, this program works. It inspires social-sector dollars to come alongside public dollars, it doesn’t hurt taxpayers, it preserves our special places, and it should be allowed to continue. What a legacy we can leave for future generations.

Terrence R. George

President and CEO, Harold K. L. Castle Foundation

Super Bowl show hits new low for NFL

I enjoyed a very competitive Super Bowl. I can’t say the same about a sensualized halftime show. Provocative poses on a stripper pole? Is that the image for the millions around the world watching the game? Including children and teens?

It is no wonder why people around the world see a moral downturn in America. Bruno Mars and Prince put on great performances. This is because they celebrated the music. In my opinion, the NFL hit a new low by having a performance by J.Lo.

Greg Fernandez

Ewa Beach

Patriots did not cower before Trump’s anger

It is truly comforting to know that patriots still exist in this country of ours. I am especially grateful for the likes of Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman, U.S. Sen. Mitt Romney and the many other patriots who dared to defy and not cower before President Donald Trump during the Ukraine investigation and impeachment proceedings.

Patriots, thank you for your bravery. Thank you for defending our Constitution and principles of freedom, democracy and truth.

Myron Wong

Hawaii Kai

Trump’s no saint, but he gets the job done

President Donald Trump is definitely not your average politician. He announces what he is going to do and then actually does it. Over the past three years he has accomplished much of what he promised, despite Democrat and anti-Trump opposition.

Trump is the most transparent chief executive in history. He constantly gives spontaneous news conferences on his way to the helicopter or at other gatherings. He tweets because tweeting is one way his message gets to the people unfiltered by mainstream media. The “lying” label is largely the distorted product of liberal outlets.

I’m a Trump fan not because of cult fealty (“Trump has cult-like status among supporters,” Star-Advertiser, Letters, Feb. 14). He’s not a saint, but he gets the job done — big-league.

Rhoads E. Stevens

Hawaii Kai

Choose something less ambitious than Topgolf

Many local folks who enjoy walking around the Ala Wai Canal are stymied by the intrusion of the Ala Wai Golf Course driving range. On the mauka side, between the community gardens and the Waikiki library, the range now blocks what should be an unbroken scenic route encompassing both the mauka and makai sides of the canal.

How will the Topgolf project affect the green bordering the canal (“Topgolf project at Ala Wai moving forward,” Star-Advertiser, Feb. 12)?

Given that the TopGolf project has been allotted 150 acres of public land, isn’t this a timely opportunity to complete a less ambitious recreational facility, dedicated to the larger public’s use?

Sanna Deutsch

Waikiki

Chinatown residents deserve homeless relief

When residents leave their homes, they are bombarded with the stench of urine and the body odor from homeless who haven’t bathed in months. They step over trash, fecal matter, the homeless and other obstacles on their way to work. Residents deserve better. People pay taxes to have clean streets and sidewalks. We pay taxes to have safe neighborhoods. We elect “leaders” to represent our communities and expect them to do so, but for some reason our community is left without a voice.

Not only is the community left without a voice, but we are basically told to fend for ourselves and report issues when we have them. This is ineffective leadership and we deserve better. I agree with Honolulu Police Chief Susan Ballard that it’s time for “tough love,” but we need elected officials in office who have the guts to implement such policies.

In the end, we deserve better.

James Logue

Chinatown

