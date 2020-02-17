comscore Delta warns those who flew with pair infected with new coronavirus | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Delta warns those who flew with pair infected with new coronavirus

  • By Rob Shikina and Kristen Consillio rshikina@staradvertiser.com kconsillio@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:15 p.m.

Delta Airlines is contacting passengers who were aboard a flight from Honolulu to Nagoya, Japan, that was carrying a Japanese man and his wife who were later diagnosed with the new coronavirus. Read more



