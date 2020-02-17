comscore Iconic WWII Mustang fighter to soar over Oahu | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Iconic WWII Mustang fighter to soar over Oahu

  • By William Cole wcole@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:29 a.m.

Travelers through Daniel K. Inouye International Airport might experience a bit of a time warp with a rare World War II-vintage P-51D Mustang fighter expected to soon take up residency for flights around the island. Read more

