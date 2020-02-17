comscore New online tool can help in preserving places | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

New online tool can help in preserving places

  • By Mindy Pennybacker mpennybacker@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:32 a.m.

When it comes to historic preservation, landscapes as well as structures can hold profound cultural, religious and historical value, according to Kiersten Faulkner, executive director of the Historic Hawai‘i Foundation. Read more

Previous Story
Don Stratton, 1 of 3 remaining crew from USS Arizona, dies at 97

Scroll Up