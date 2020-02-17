comscore Wahine split with Bradley and LMU | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii Beat | Sports

Wahine split with Bradley and LMU

  • By Star-Advertiser staff
  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.

The University of Hawaii softball team rallied past Bradley then fell to a Loyola Marymount comeback on Sunday to close the Golden State Classic in Lake Elsinore, Calif. Read more

