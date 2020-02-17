Wahine split with Bradley and LMU

The University of Hawaii softball team rallied past Bradley then fell to a Loyola Marymount comeback on Sunday to close the Golden State Classic in Lake Elsinore, Calif. Read more

The Rainbow Wahine (4-7) scored five runs in the bottom of the sixth inning against Bradley, and sophomore Ashley Murphy (2-3) finished off a complete-game victory in UH’s 8-5 win. UH shortstop Nawai Kaupe went 3-for-4 with an RBI single in the decisive rally.

Kaupe continued her hot day by going 2-for-3 with two home runs in a 6-5 loss to Loyola Marymount. The Lions erased a 4-0 UH lead with two home runs in the fourth inning and answered Kaupe’s fifth-inning blast with single runs in the bottom of the fifth and the sixth to pull ahead. UH reliever Amanda Ajari (0-1) took the loss.

Vulcans wrap up Cactus Classic with a loss

The Hawaii Hilo softball team will leave Arizona with a 4-3 record in the Cactus Classic, bringing its season total to 5-7, with the final game a 6-4 loss to Texas Permian Basin (8-7).

Aracely Araiza finished with two hits, driving in four runs to lead her Falcons to victory. Texas Permian Basin scored four unanswered runs to begin the game, with UH Hilo eventually pulling within one on Kimberly Olivas’ RBI single. The Falcons added to their lead with two runs in the sixth inning, which proved to be too much to overcome for the Vulcans. UH Hilo scored one more run on Kiarra Lincoln’s RBI double, but would go on to strand a runner in the seventh inning to end the game.

Wahine sailors finish third in Florida

The University of Hawaii women’s sailing team finished in third place at the South Florida Women’s Intersectional over the weekend. Sophomore Kahala Furukawa started the spring season strong, skippering Hawaii to a B Division win.

Host USF came out victorious with 240 points, followed by USC with 250. The Rainbow Wahine fell 60 points shy of the win, finishing with 300.

Hawaii’s B Division team scored 129 points, led by Furukawa, Chloe Long and Megan Lucas. The A Division team scored 171, led by Hayden Lahr, Isabelle Anderson and Jemma Baird.