The Electric Kitchen: Explore versatility of cauliflower

Cauliflower, rich in antioxidants and vitamins B and C, is a versatile vegetable that has become a popular substitute for high-calorie and high-carb foods such as rice. Cauliflower is also a good source of fiber. With slightly nutty, sweet and bitter undertones, it is mild enough to blend with a long list of ingredients and prepare in a number of ways, such as stir-frying, roasting and baking. Cauliflower comes in a bouquet of colors, the most common being white, as well as orange, green and purple.

This week, try some tasty cauliflower recipes.

ROASTED CAULIFLOWER SOUP

1 large head cauliflower (about 2 pounds), stem discarded, florets cut into 2-inch pieces, leaves reserved (if available)

2 medium onions, halved and thinly sliced

3 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil

1-1/2 teaspoons cumin

1-1/2 teaspoons ground coriander

1 teaspoon sea salt

1/2 teaspoon pepper

2 tablespoons salted butter

4 cloves garlic, crushed

1 large potato, skin on, cut into 1-inch pieces

1 teaspoon turmeric

1 quart low-sodium chicken broth

2 tablespoons sliced toasted almonds, for garnish

Coarsely chopped fresh parsley leaves, for garnish

Heat oven to 400 degrees. Arrange cauliflower, cauliflower leaves and onions on a large baking sheet. Drizzle with olive oil; sprinkle with cumin, coriander, salt and pepper. Mix using hands then arrange in even layer. Roast until cauliflower is browned and cooked through but still has some bite, about 25 minutes.

Meanwhile, in large saucepan on low, melt butter. Add garlic and cook until fragrant, about 3 minutes. Stir in potato and turmeric, add broth and bring to a simmer on medium. Cover and cook until potato is soft, about 10 minutes.

When cauliflower is done, reserve 1 cup for topping; add remaining cauliflower and onions to soup. Simmer until flavors combine, about 5 minutes. Blend with immersion blender until smooth. To serve, ladle soup into bowls and top with reserved cauliflower, almonds and parsley. Serves 6.

Approximate nutritional information, per serving: 240 calories, 13 g fat, 4 g saturated fat, 10 mg cholesterol, 600 mg sodium, 25 g carbohydrate, 6 g fiber, 6 g sugar, 8 g protein.

CAULIFLOWER FRIED RICE

3 slices thick-cut bacon

3 stalks green onions, white parts minced and greens thinly sliced

3 cloves garlic, minced

1 (2-inch) piece ginger, peeled and minced

1 cup broccoli florets, finely chopped

1 medium carrot, peeled and finely chopped

1/2 medium yellow onion, finely chopped

1-1/2 pounds cauliflower, riced (4 cups)

3 tablespoons low-sodium shoyu

2 tablespoons rice wine vinegar

1 tablespoon honey

1 egg

In wok over medium heat, cook bacon until crisp and fat has rendered, 7 to 9 minutes. Transfer bacon to a cutting board and roughly chop; set aside.

Add to wok white parts of green onion, garlic and ginger; cook on medium to medium-high until fragrant, 1 to 2 minutes. Add broccoli, carrot and onion; cook until softened, 4 to 5 minutes. Stir in cauliflower and bacon. Cook 1 minute, then add shoyu, vinegar and honey. Toss to coat and cook until cauliflower is tender, 1 to 2 minutes.

Push rice to one side of the wok and crack egg on other side. Using wooden spoon, quickly scramble with any accumulated juices until egg is cooked, 1 minute.

Toss with rice to evenly combine, then remove from heat. Divide among 4 bowls, and top with green onions. Serves 4.

Approximate nutritional information, per serving: 200 calories, 12 g fat, 4 g saturated fat, 65 mg cholesterol, 650 mg sodium, 14 g carbohydrate, 3 g fiber, 8 g sugar, 8 g protein.

