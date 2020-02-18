comscore Quickbites: ‘MAC Mamma’ challenge, Il Gelato opens in Waikiki, Shamrock Shake, more | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Crave | Quickbites

Quickbites: ‘MAC Mamma’ challenge, Il Gelato opens in Waikiki, Shamrock Shake, more

  • By Star-Advertiser staff
  • Today
  • Updated 6:06 p.m.

All of the latest food news you can use, courtesy Crave. Read more

Previous Story
Recipe: Cast iron does lamb chops right

Scroll Up