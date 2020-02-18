comscore Flock of warbirds planned for flyover on 75th anniversary of WWII’s end | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Flock of warbirds planned for flyover on 75th anniversary of WWII’s end

  • By William Cole wcole@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:08 p.m.

Planning for the 75th anniversary of the end of World War II has taken a major step forward with authorization for the military to transport up to 24 World War II-era aircraft and their pilots to and from Pearl Harbor for the commemoration.

