On the Move: Schlais, Yamada-Lee and Kessler

Chun Kerr LLP has named Gregory K. Schlais as Of Council. He previously served as director of health system strategy and counsel with HMSA and finance manager at the Research Corp. of the University of Hawaii. Read more

