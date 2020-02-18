On the Move: Schlais, Yamada-Lee and Kessler

Chun Kerr LLP has named Gregory K. Schlais as Of Council. He previously served as director of health system strategy and counsel with HMSA and finance manager at the Research Corp. of the University of Hawaii. Read more

Chun Kerr LLP has named Gregory K. Schlais as Of Council. He previously served as director of health system strategy and counsel with HMSA and finance manager at the Research Corp. of the University of Hawaii.

L&L Hawaii has announced the hiring of Kim Yamada-Lee as director of operations. Yamada-Lee previous served as chief people officer and U.S. franchise project manager of Sumo Sushi & Bento. She is a girls varsity assistant volleyball coach at Punahou School.

Territorial Savings Bank has hired Gregory Kessler as vice president, information security officer, at the company’s corporate office. Kessler previously served as a facility security officer and information systems security manager at BAE Systems.

Send items to business@staradvertiser.com.