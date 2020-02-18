comscore Rail authority hasn’t applied for Dillingham Boulevard closure permits, city says | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Rail authority hasn’t applied for Dillingham Boulevard closure permits, city says

  • By Kevin Dayton kdayton@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:05 p.m.

The Honolulu rail authority has yet to submit a firm design for Dillingham Boulevard utility construction work or formally apply for the permits it needs to restrict traffic flow there to one lane in each direction, raising new doubts about the rail authority’s timeline for some critically important construction work. Read more

