comscore House cuts funding for TMT enforcement from state budget | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

House cuts funding for TMT enforcement from state budget

  • By Kevin Dayton kdayton@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 10:17 p.m.

House lawmakers approved a rough draft of the new state operating budget Tuesday that cut more than $65 million in funding that Gov. David Ige requested for law enforcement operations to cope with disturbances such as the ongoing protests over the Thirty Meter Telescope, according to House Finance Committee Chairwoman Sylvia Luke. Read more

Previous Story
Doctors offer advice on viruses and COVID-19

Scroll Up