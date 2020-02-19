Isle group Aloha Council not affected
- By Star-Advertiser staff
-
Today
- Updated 12:05 a.m.
Hawaii’s Boy Scouts organization, the Aloha Council, emphasized Tuesday that it has not filed for bankruptcy.
Read more
Mahalo for reading the Honolulu Star-Advertiser!
You're reading a premium story. Read the full story with our Print & Digital Subscription.
Subscribe Now
Log In
Already a subscriber? Log in now to continue reading this story.
Hawaii’s Boy Scouts organization, the Aloha Council, emphasized Tuesday that it has not filed for bankruptcy.
“Our Council is legally separate, distinct and financially independent from the national organization,” Jesse Lopez, Aloha Council scout executive and CEO, wrote Tuesday in an email.
Lopez also said that Scouting programs will continue and that Scouting “is safer now than ever before.”
The Boy Scouts of America Aloha Council serves youth in Hawaii as well as in American Samoa, Guam and the Northern Mariana Islands.
Our Privacy Policy has been updated. By continuing to use our site, you are acknowledging and agreeing to our updated Privacy Policy
and our Terms of Service
.
I Agree