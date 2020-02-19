Isle group Aloha Council not affected

Hawaii’s Boy Scouts organization, the Aloha Council, emphasized Tuesday that it has not filed for bankruptcy. Read more

Hawaii’s Boy Scouts organization, the Aloha Council, emphasized Tuesday that it has not filed for bankruptcy.

“Our Council is legally separate, distinct and financially independent from the national organization,” Jesse Lopez, Aloha Council scout executive and CEO, wrote Tuesday in an email.

Lopez also said that Scouting programs will continue and that Scouting “is safer now than ever before.”

The Boy Scouts of America Aloha Council serves youth in Hawaii as well as in American Samoa, Guam and the Northern Mariana Islands.