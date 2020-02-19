comscore Red Hill fuel storage deadline in doubt | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Red Hill fuel storage deadline in doubt

  • By Dan Nakaso dnakaso@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.

Hopes to shut down the Navy’s underground fuel tanks at Red Hill in 2028 were in doubt Tuesday after the chairwoman of a critical Senate committee removed the revised version of Senate Bill 2774 from scheduled decision making on Thursday. Read more

Previous Story
Doctors offer advice on viruses and COVID-19

Scroll Up