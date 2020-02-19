Around the Nation

Cole Arceneaux, Punahou ‘18: The Adams State sophomore guard scored six points shooting 2-for-4 on field goals with four assists, three rebounds and two steals in Friday’s 102-81 loss at Dixie State. Read more

MEN’S BASKETBALL

>> Cole Arceneaux, Punahou ‘18: The Adams State sophomore guard scored six points shooting 2-for-4 on field goals with four assists, three rebounds and two steals in Friday’s 102-81 loss at Dixie State. He added six points, five assists, three rebounds and a steal in Saturday’s 90-62 loss at Westminster (Utah).

>> Caleb Casinas, Moanalua ‘18: The Norwich (Vt.) sophomore guard scored 26 points, including 3-for-5 on shots from 3-point range and 13-for-16 on free throws, to go with five assists and a rebound in the Cadets’ 103-77 loss at Albertus Magnus on Saturday.

>> Chris Kobayashi, Punahou ‘17: The Pacific (Ore.) junior guard had eight points, three assists and one steal in the Boxers’ 91-88 loss at Whitman on Saturday.

>> Liam Fitzgerald, Leilehua ‘18: The Whitworth (Wash.) sophomore forward scored 10 points, shooting 4-for-6 from the field, and had five rebounds, five assists, three steals and one block in Friday’s 91-78 win against Pacific (Ore.). He added five points, 11 rebounds, one assist, two steals and three blocks in the Pirates’ 83-76 win against George Fox on Saturday.

WOMEN’S BASKETBALL

>> Jasmine Moody, Radford ‘15: The BYU senior forward tallied 10 points, three rebounds, one assist and one block in Thursday’s 60-39 win over Saint Mary’s.

>> Taylor Wu, ‘Iolani ‘19: The Cal Baptist freshman guard led all scorers with 23 points to go with three assists, three rebounds, one steal and one block as the Lancers routed Westcliff 108-43 on Thursday.

>> Alexis Pana, Hilo ‘16: The Central Washington senior guard had 13 points, six assists, four rebounds, two steals and a block on Thursday in the Wildcats’ 83-74 win over Simon Fraser (B.C.). She had the hot hand in Saturday’s 77-69 loss at Western Washington, scoring 26 points to go with two assists, two rebounds and two blocks.

>> Rose Shimaoka, Kaiser ‘16: The Cornell (Iowa) College senior guard totaled eight points, one rebound, two assists and a steal for the Rams in their 71-61 win over Lawrence.

>> Bella Cravens, Maryknoll ‘18: The Eastern Washington sophomore center tallied 12 points, eight rebounds, two assists and three blocks in Thursday’s 75-46 loss to Idaho. She logged a double-double in Saturday’s 79-75 win over Portland State with 18 points, 15 rebounds, four assists, three blocks and a steal.

>> Rhianne Omori, Maryknoll ‘18: The Hope International sophomore guard scored 11 points to go with seven rebounds and three steals in the Royals’ 80-60 win over San Diego Christian on Saturday.

>> Camy Aguinaldo, ‘Iolani ‘17: The Pacific (Ore.) junior guard had 23 points, one assist, three rebounds and four steals for the Boxers in their 78-67 win at Whitworth on Friday. She added 16 points, two rebounds and three steals in Saturday’s 72-64 loss at Whitman.

>> Brilie Kovaloff, Mid-Pacific ‘19: The Pacific (Ore.) freshman guard totaled 13 points, five assists, four rebounds, one steal and one block against Whitworth on Friday. She had 10 points, one assist, three rebounds and one block against Whitman on Saturday.

>> Tyra Moe, Punahou ‘16: The Saint Mary’s (Calif.) senior forward scored eight points and brought down two rebounds in the Gaels’ 60-39 loss at BYU on Thursday.

>> Fieme’a Hafoka, Lahainaluna ‘16: The San Jose State senior guard tallied 15 points, three assists, five rebounds and a block in the Spartans’ 78-76 loss at Fresno State on Wednesday.

>> Kamalu Kamakawiwo’ole, Kalani ‘19: The Utah State freshman guard logged 12 points, four assists, six rebounds and a steal in Wednesday’s 67-61 loss to Colorado State.

>> Chanelle Molina, Konawaena ‘16: The Washington State senior guard scored 13 points to go with six assists, four rebounds and three steals in Friday’s 62-59 loss at No. 21 Arizona State.

>> Cherilyn Molina, Konawaena ‘18: The Washington State sophomore guard totaled nine points, four assists, three rebounds and three steals for the Cougars in their 72-57 loss to No. 11 Arizona on Sunday.

>> Dallas Martinez, Sacred Hearts ‘19: The Whittier (Calif.) freshman guard dropped 15 points, four assists, three rebounds and three steals for the Poets in their 62-49 win over Occidental on Saturday.

>> Talia Brandner, Calvary Chapel Christian ‘18: The Whitworth (Wash.) sophomore guard had six points, five rebounds and a steal in Saturday’s 75-69 win against George Fox.

MEN’S GOLF

>> Zack Kaneshiro, Mid-Pacific ‘17: The Santa Clara junior tied for 25th with a 10-over 226 as the Broncos finished in a three-way tie for fourth at the Orange County Collegiate Classic on Tuesday.

WOMEN’S GOLF

>> Reese Guzman, Maui ‘19: The Pepperdine freshman finished 79th with a score of 234 including four birdies in her even-par round as the Waves finished 12th in the Northrop Grumman Regional Challenge as it wrapped up on Tuesday.

>> Mariel Galdiano, Punahou ‘16: The UCLA senior tied for 29th with a 7-over 220 as the Bruins finished fourth in the Northrop Grumman Regional Challenge on Tuesday.

>> Allisen Corpuz, Punahou ‘16: The USC senior tied for 25th at 5-over 218 in the Northrop Grumman Regional Challenge as the Trojans finished second in the tournament on Tuesday.

>> Aiko Leong, Punahou ‘16: The USC senior tied for 71st at 17-over 230 in the Northrop Grumman Regional Challenge.

>> Malia Nam, Kaiser ‘18: The USC sophomore tied for 29th at 7-over 220 in the Northrop Grumman Regional Challenge.

WOMEN’S GYMNASTICS

>> Maela Lazaro, Moanalua ‘16: The Oregon State senior scored a 9.725 on the balance beam as the Beavers lost to Utah 197.100-196.275 on Saturday.

>> Jenna Domingo, Kamehameha ‘19: The Oregon State freshman scored a 9.875 on the balance beam against Utah on Saturday.

>> Ciello Magsanide, Campbell ‘18: The Seattle Pacific sophomore scored a 9.000 on the uneven bars to finish second in the GymQuarters Invitational against Centenary and Southeast Missouri on Friday. She improved on Sunday, placing third on the uneven bars with a career-high 9.725 as the Falcons finished second in the Lindenwood quad meet against Lindenwood, Centenary and Gustavus.

>> Britney Wolfe, Mililani ‘18: The University of Wisconsin-Stout sophomore came in fourth in the vault with a score of 9.325 and won the beam event with a 9.650 as the Blue Devils defeated Gustavus Adolphus 187.125-173.800 on Thursday.

WOMEN’S TRACK & FIELD

>> Saydee Aganus, KS-Hawaii ‘18: The Army freshman posted a new Academy mark in the 60-meter hurdles, finishing in 8.71 seconds in a dual meet loss to Navy on Feb. 8.

MEN’S VOLLEYBALL

>> Noah Marasco-Ayau, Moanalua ‘15: The Briar Cliff senior defensive specialist recorded 14 digs, four assists and one ace in Saturday’s 3-1 win over William Penn (Iowa).

>> Kimo Rosa, Waianae ‘17: The Briar Cliff sophomore middle blocker had nine kills, seven total blocks, four assists, one dig and four aces against William Penn on Saturday.

>> Nathaniel Johnson, Mililani ‘18: The Briar Cliff sophomore outside hitter tallied three kills, two digs and two total blocks against William Penn on Saturday.

>> Wil Stanley, Punahou ‘16: The BYU senior setter dished out a team-high 36 assists to go with five digs, four total blocks and two kills as the No. 2 Cougars swept Grand Canyon on Friday. The win moved the second-ranked Cougars to 13-0 on the season.

>> Addison Enriques, KS-Hawaii ‘17: The Concordia-Irvine junior libero tallied seven digs and three aces on Wednesday in the Eagles’ 3-2 loss at Pepperdine. He added eight digs on Friday in a 3-1 loss to No. 8 UCLA.

>> Owen Chun, Hanalani ‘17: The Concordia-Irvine junior outside hitter logged five kills, two digs and an ace against Pepperdine on Wednesday.

>> Naone Passi, Kamehameha ‘16: The Graceland (Iowa) sophomore setter recorded 14 kills on Friday in a 3-0 loss to Viterbo. He added 12 kills in Saturday’s 3-0 loss to Dordt.

>> Josh Santana-Kaio, Waianae ‘18: The Graceland (Iowa) sophomore setter dished out 24 assists on Friday against Viterbo.

>> Jeremiah Taamu-Perifanos, Pearl City ‘18: The sophomore right side hitter at Graceland (Iowa) had 11 kills on Friday against Viterbo.

>> Avery Enriques, KS-Hawaii ‘17: The Grand Canyon junior libero made a team-high eight digs in the Antelopes’ 3-0 loss to BYU on Friday.

>> Jameson McKibbin, Punahou ‘18: The USC sophomore setter had 20 assists, three digs, one kill and one ace as the Trojans were swept by No. 6 Pepperdine on Friday. He added a team-high 32 assists, two digs, two kills and two aces in Sunday’s 3-1 loss to No. 8 UCLA.

>> JB Kam, Punahou ‘15: The UC Irvine senior outside hitter totaled seven kills, seven total blocks and nine digs for the No. 6 Anteaters in Saturday’s 3-2 loss to No. 10 UC San Diego, dropping them to 7-5.

>> Austin Matautia, Moanalua ‘16: The senior outside hitter at No. 8 UCLA recorded seven kills, two total blocks, four digs and two aces in Friday’s 3-1 win over Concordia-Irvine. He added four kills, one block, four digs, two assists and two aces in the Bruins’ 3-1 win over USC on Sunday.

SOFTBALL

>> Kai Barrett, ‘Iolani ‘19: The Cal Poly freshman catcher had two hits in Friday’s 13-1 loss to Fresno State. She added an RBI to her stats in Sunday’s 5-2 win over Cal, bringing the Mustangs to 5-4.

>> Cydney Curran, Campbell ‘16: The Cal State Bakersfield shortstop scored the Roadrunners’ lone run in Saturday’s 6-1 loss to Pacific (Calif.). She had a hit and an RBI on Sunday in the team’s 8-3 victory over Nevada.

>> D’Asha Saiki, Punahou ‘19: The Cal freshman infielder had two hits and an RBI in Friday’s 9-0 win over Saint Mary’s. She led the team offensively with three hits and five RBIs and scored a run in Friday’s 8-0 win over Fordham. She also hit a double for two RBIs, accounting for both of the team’s runs in Sunday’s 5-2 loss to Cal Poly. The Golden Bears are 6-4 this season after this weekend.

>> Alesia Ranches, Campbell ‘19: The Iowa State freshman outfielder had two hits for the Cyclones in Sunday’s 6-3 loss to Florida Atlantic, moving the team to 5-5 this season.

>> Ashley Salausa, Leilehua ‘17: The Nevada junior outfielder had one hit for two RBIs in Saturday’s 4-3 loss to Seattle. She added two hits and two RBIs and scored a run on Saturday in the Wolf Pack’s 7-1 win over Cal State Northridge. She finished her weekend with one hit and an RBI on Sunday in an 8-3 loss to Cal State Bakersfield.

>> Jocelyn Alo, Campbell ‘17: The Oklahoma junior utility player homered twice and drove in four runs in Friday’s 8-3 win over Bryant. She continued her weekend with two more hits, including a home run, and scored two runs on Sunday in an 8-0 win over Northern Iowa. The No. 2 Sooners are 8-1 this season.

>> Kenedi Lopes, ‘Iolani ‘17: The Saint Mary’s junior infielder recorded two hits for one RBI in Saturday’s 8-4 loss to Cal Poly. She scored two runs and had two hits for another RBI on Sunday in the Gaels’ rematch with the Mustangs as SMC won 6-3. She capped the weekend with an RBI on Sunday in a 2-1 win over Fordham.

>> Alana Cobb-Adams, Kamehameha ‘17: The Southern Illinois-Edwardsville junior infielder had one hit for one RBI and scored two runs in Friday’s 5-1 win over Southern. She added one RBI and one stolen base later in the day in a 7-1 win over Alcorn State. She had three hits, including a home run, for two RBIs in Saturday’s 11-3 win over Southern. Later that day, she hit a triple for an RBI in a 9-0 win over Jackson State. The wins brought the Cougars to a 4-0 start.

>> Kalei Kaneshiro, Kamehameha ‘16: The Southern Illinois-Edwardsville senior catcher had two hits and an RBI and scored a run on Saturday against Jackson State.

Stats compiled by Quinn Goldstein, Special to the Star-Advertiser. To submit an athlete for publication, email bhull@staradvertiser.com.