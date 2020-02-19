comscore Around the Nation | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Around the Nation

  • By Billy Hull bhull@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.

Cole Arceneaux, Punahou ‘18: The Adams State sophomore guard scored six points shooting 2-for-4 on field goals with four assists, three rebounds and two steals in Friday’s 102-81 loss at Dixie State. Read more

