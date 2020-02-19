Coach Todd Graham rounds out staff with co-offensive coordinator

Tony Hull, who spent the past four seasons as Kansas’ running backs coach, is joining the Hawaii football coaching staff as a co-offensive coordinator. Read more

Hull’s hiring completes head coach Todd Graham’s staff of 10 full-time assistant coaches.

“Coach Hull has been one of the top recruiters in the Big 12 Conference, and has a wealth of experience in the spread Air Raid offense,” Graham said in a news release. “He is a dynamic teacher with a mastery of coaching explosive offenses. We are fired up to welcome him to our Hawaii football family as a co-offensive coordinator.”

G.J. Kinne was previously named as a co-offensive coordinator.

Hull, a native of New Orleans, joined David Beaty’s Kansas staff in 2016, and was retained by Les Miles in 2019. He coached Pooka Williams Jr., who rushed for 1,125 yards in 2018 — when he was named to the All-America second team — and 1,061 yards in 2019. Running back Khalil Herbert rushed for 291 yards against West Virginia.

Hull was a starting offensive lineman for two years at Louisiana.