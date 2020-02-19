comscore HPU’s Loccisano earns PacWest award | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii Beat | Sports

HPU’s Loccisano earns PacWest award

  • By Star-Advertiser staff
  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.

Hawaii Pacific’s Benajmin Loccisano was named the PacWest Men’s Tennis Player of the Week, the conference announced Tuesday. Read more

Previous Story
Television and radio - Feb. 18, 2020
Next Story
Television and radio - Feb. 19, 2020

Scroll Up