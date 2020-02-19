HPU’s Loccisano earns PacWest award

Hawaii Pacific’s Benajmin Loccisano was named the PacWest Men’s Tennis Player of the Week, the conference announced Tuesday. Read more

The Duisburg, Germany, native led the No. 9 Sharks (4-3) to a split weekend on the Big Island, as HPU took down No. 10 Hawaii Hilo 5-2, but fell to UC San Diego 4-2.

Loccisano did his part in both matches, winning his two singles matchups. He improved to 6-0 this season, and has yet to drop a set. Loccisano defeated UC San Diego’s Sahm Irvine 7-6, 6-1 at No. 1 singles, before dispatching last season’s PacWest Freshman of the Year, UH Hilo’s Martin Soukal, 6-4, 7-5.

Azusa Pacific’s Petra Ivankovic was named the PacWest Women’s Tennis Player of the Week.

Sharks ranked fifth in both national polls

PacWest champion Hawaii Pacific rose two spots to No. 5 in one of two national Division II women’s basketball polls, matching their No. 5 ranking in the other.

Hawaii Pacific (24-1, 19-0 Pacwest) climbed from seventh to fifth in the WBCA poll, while remaining at fifth in the D2SIDA poll. This marks the 10th consecutive time this season the Sharks, who are on a 20-game win streak, have been ranked in both polls. HPU’s 98-83 win over Point Loma on Monday was not reflected in the polls.

The top five teams in both the WBCA poll and the D2SIDA poll are now aligned, with Drury (25-0) in first, Ashland (25-0) in second, Texas A&M-Commerce (24-0) in third and Lee (24-1) in fourth.