Rainbow Warriors meet to find an end to long losing streak

To restore order on the court, the Hawaii basketball team assembled for a players-only meeting.

At issue was a four-game losing streak that dropped the Rainbow Warriors a Euro step from first place to the middle of the Big West pack. The ’Bows are 14-10 overall and 5-5 in the Big West.

“We needed to talk through some stuff to make sure everything’s OK moving forward,” said power forward Zigmars Raimo, a co-captain and one of two seniors. “We had a good talk. I guess that’s what we needed. I hope that’s going to help us on the road.”

On Tuesday morning, the ’Bows departed the Manoa campus in advance of Thursday’s nationally televised road game against UC Riverside.

The Highlanders, like the ’Bows, have lost in four in a row. Each team’s path could have been altered by a few possessions here and there. The Highlanders’ margin was 2.7 points the past three games. The ’Bows lost three of the past four games by an average of 4.0 points.

“It can certainly challenge a lot of people,” UH coach Eran Ganot said of the close outcomes. “We want to show this resolve. We’re challenged right now to show that, and I believe we will.”

Two starters — post Bernardo da Silva and wing Samuta Avea — missed five games apiece before returning from injuries this past week. That allowed the ’Bows to have all 15 players available for Monday’s practice.

“The positive is we’re healthier,” Ganot said. “We’re not fully healthy, but we’re healthier. Hopefully, we can get back to where we’re clicking again. We have a good group of guys, and we feel strongly that we have a stretch run in us.”

The ’Bows have six regular-season games remaining, including four on the road. To prepare, the players met to pledge their allegiance to a strong finish.

“We know we have to turn this thing the right way, and keep the energy high,” said Avea, a junior. “Us experienced guys were able to speak to the young guys. And having them talk to us was really big. We’ve been through what they’re going through now. We wanted to point (to) some big-time things we can focus on.”

Avea said he did not want to reveal specifics, but said, “people expressed how they felt, and just pitched in what everybody thinks we can do. We felt every individual can give a little bit more. That was the main emphasis of it all.”

Justin Webster, one of three true freshmen to see playing time this season, said the meeting was impactful. In 10 Big West games, Webster is second among the ’Bows with 10.2 points per game. Webster has played at the point, off guard, and wing.

“They told us stuff like this happens,” Webster said of the losing streak. “We have to try to build. We have to keep fighting. We have to keep competing. I know we lost four straight, but our mission hasn’t changed. We’re going to keep competing, and do what we set out to do at the beginning of the year. We’re going to try to get back on track on this road trip.”