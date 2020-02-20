Column: Automatic voter registration will expand access to voting

We live in a time of challenges and crises. Our planet is in peril as we drag our feet on addressing the climate crisis. Read more

We live in a time of challenges and crises. Our planet is in peril as we drag our feet on addressing the climate crisis. Both globally and locally we face challenges that are daunting. Here in Hawaii, we continue to watch tent encampments grow as the working poor find it impossible to pay for their most basic needs. But we cannot just point our finger at lawmakers.

It really is up to each of us to become more engaged as citizens if we care about preserving our democracy and protecting hard-won rights. That starts with exercising our precious right to vote. Those who came before fought bravely and won that right for women in the U.S. 100 years ago, and in 1971, the 26th Amendment gave that right to younger people the same age as those whom I teach.

Now at the 100th year anniversary of women’s suffrage in this country, let’s not squander that right. It is more important than ever that we make our voices heard, but I also know there are obstacles that get in the way of voting.

As an educator, mother and nonprofit leader, I know getting registered to vote can be difficult for those who face time constraints and juggle multiple roles. My students worry about the future that awaits them even as they balance the many demands of work and school. The lower people are on the economic ladder, the more difficult it is to do it all. We need to make it possible for everyone to easily vote, whatever their economic circumstances. People in rural areas, women who are working two or three jobs and raising children on low wages, and others who struggle, need to be represented when policies that impact their lives are enacted. Their voices are important in ensuring fair representation and building our beloved community.

This year Hawaii votes by mail (VBM). We already have same-day registration. That’s progress! But for VBM to work well and not unwittingly disenfranchise voters, it is vital that we also enact Automatic Voter Registration (AVR) and improve access to voting.

This is both a time-saver and a money-saver for individuals and for the state. No matter how busy they are, everyone goes to the DMV (Department of Motor Vehicles) at some point to get or renew their driving license, or get a State ID. AVR would piggyback on that reality to improve the accuracy of our voter rolls.

When people update their information at the DMV, that information would also be transmitted electronically to the Office of Elections, unless the individual opts out. This is smart government and effective bureaucracy being made to work for the people through greater convenience and most of all, greater accuracy. That is what enacting AVR could mean.

Did you know that thousands have already been dropped from the voter rolls because mail could not be delivered to the addresses on file? Even if you think you have registered, go to https://olvr.hawaii.gov. Make sure your information is current so that you get your ballot in the mail. Democracy is on the ballot this year.

The U.S. Supreme Court declared more than a century ago that “voting is a fundamental political right because [it is] preservative of all rights.” Automatic Voter Registration protects that fundamental right and improves access to voting for everyone. Our lawmakers should affirm that right by enacting AVR this year.

Maya Soetoro-Ng teaches at the Matsunaga Institute for Peace and Conflict Resolution at the University of Hawaii-Manoa; she is currently developing leadership programs in the Asia-Pacific region through the Obama Foundation.