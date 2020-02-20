Off the News: Kauai policy expands plastics ban

In a props-worthy move to lead by example, Kauai Mayor Derek Kawakami has signed off on an administrative policy that bans the presence of one-time-use plastics on county property. Read more

In a props-worthy move to lead by example, Kauai Mayor Derek Kawakami has signed off on an administrative policy that bans the presence of one-time-use plastics on county property. In addition to prohibiting use and distribution of disposable items such as bottled water to food service ware, the policy applies to purchases made for Kauai County offices and events funded by the county.

Slated to take effect Jan. 1, the policy is a sensible follow-up to Kauai’s plastic bags ban, which has been in place for nine years. Both aim to reduce landfill burden and better protect marine life from environmental threats.

Red Hill bill inexplicably put on hold

Silence is golden, until it isn’t. Senate Bill 2774, which sought to set a 2028 deadline for the end of Navy fuel-tank storage beneath Red Hill, was quietly taken off the decision-making agenda for today’s Commerce, Consumer Protection and Health Committee meeting.

There’s another deadline approaching: Feb. 28, when bills must be ready for a floor vote in their originating chamber. This doesn’t look hopeful for the many proponents of the bill. Sen. Roz Baker, who chairs the panel, should explain.