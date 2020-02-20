ExtraFamily: STEAM Day, ‘Little Shop of Horrors,’ Promville

Check out some family-friendly ideas for the week ahead, courtesy Play. Read more

HEAT UP INTEREST IN LEARNING AT STEAM DAY

From flight lab simulators and astrophotography, to robotics and engineering, the second annual “STEAM Day 2020” at the Pearl Harbor Aviation Museum is a chance to nurture a love of STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics) in students.

The event will feature 40 activities representing STEM careers, as well as expose youngsters to STEAM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts and Mathematics) career opportunities in Hawaii.

“We want to expose kids to every element of the STEAM acronym,” said Callie Abernathy, the museum’s marketing director, “because not only is there a huge shortage of people in these fields, but there are also jobs that already exist in our communities.”

One of the biggest activities is the “Above and Beyond” aerospace exhibit, an interactive flight simulator. The exhibit has travelled across the U.S., and leaves here in March.

STEAM DAY 2020

>> Where: Pearl Harbor Aviation Museum, Historic Ford Island, 319 Lexington Boulevard

>> When: 9:30 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday

>> Cost: Free to kamaaina and military with ID (mention “STEAM Day 2020” at front desk); $25 adults; $12 children ages 4 to 12

>> Info: pearlharboraviationmuseum.org

CLASSIC BROADWAY MUSICAL GETS MODERNIZED TREATMENT

The Kaimuki High School Performing Arts Center debuts an “edgier, grittier and modern twist” on the classic “Little Shop of Horrors” Friday.

The cast comprises 19 public school students from all over Oahu, and alumni have returned to help with the production. Cast and crew have been preparing since November, spending seven days a week rehearsing and building the set.

“The kids have been working so hard, they’ve been learning there’s a lot that goes into putting a play together,” said Niki Librios, assistant coordinator of the Kaimuki High School Performing Arts Center.

Director Michael Ng’s take on this Broadway musical will include more of a horror twist — with a healthy dose of comedy. Ng is an alumni of the performing arts center.

The original screenplay centers on a nerdy floral assistant, Seymour Krelbourn, who discovers a carnivorous singing plant he names Audrey II.

The show stars Kaimuki junior Ku‘umakaonaona Bailon as Seymour and Reagan Kaitlyn Motes as Seymour’s love interest, Audrey.

“LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS”

>> Where: Kaimuki High School Auditorium, 2705 Kaimuki Ave.

>> When: 7:30 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays; also 3 p.m. Sundays through March 8

>> Tickets: $10-$15

>> Info: 733-4913, 808ne.ws/littleshop

CINDERELLA EXPERIENCE GALORE AT PROMVILLE

Those in need of prom dresses and tips for the big night won’t want to miss Promville, a series of pop-ups heading to shopping malls in time for prom season. The rotation starts with the Towne Center of Mililani.

Promville is known for its signature prom dress giveaway, available to students with a high school ID.

Event coordinator Scarlett Godinez-Dumadag began the event in 2013 in hopes of helping every student experience prom. More than 300 dresses have already been donated for upcoming pop-ups, and the events will also serve as a collection site for used semi-formal and formal dresses.

“The main thing is we want to help as many kids out there to attend prom, and if we can make a difference with providing them with dresses, then it’s a really great feeling,” Godinez- Dumadag said.

There will also be pampering stations featuring make-up and skin-care tips from local vendors as well as guest speakers discussing prom etiquette and safety.

“We do this all for love. The vendors all come together and make it happen for the kids and the community,” Godinez-Dumadag said.

PROMVILLE

>> Where: Towne Center of Mililani, 95-1249 Meheula Parkway

>> When: 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Saturday

>> Info: 382-2001, promville.com

>> Note: Other pop-up events include 2-6 p.m. Feb. 29 at Ka Makana Ali‘i and 10 a.m.-6 p.m. March 7 at SALT at Our Kakaako