Now Read This: ‘Kolea and the Chief’s Cloak,’ ‘Last Bus to Everland’

Books recommended by the Hawaii State Public Library System:

“KOLEA AND THE CHIEF’S CLOAK”

By Alice Guild

This modern fable tells the true story of an ancient Hawaiian cloak and how it came to be in the Bishop Museum in Honolulu. Ages 4 to 12.

“LAST BUS TO EVERLAND”

By Sophie Cameron

Brody feels like nobody gets him. Then he meets Nico, an art student who takes Brody to Everland, a “knock-off Narnia” that opens its door at 11:21 p.m. every Thursday for Nico and his band of present-day misfits and miscreants. Ages 14 and up.